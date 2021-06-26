Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson, KS

Save $0.15 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Hutchinson

Posted by 
Hutchinson Today
Hutchinson Today
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptpNu_0ag251ti00

(HUTCHINSON, KS) According to Hutchinson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 126 W Ave A. Regular there was listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.87 at Kwik Shop at 500 N Monroe St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hutchinson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco

126 W Ave A, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.99

KGO

828 W 4Th Ave, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$3.15

Murphy USA

1903 E 17Th Ave, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$3.07

Yesway

428 E 4Th Ave, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.06
$3.36
$--

Dillons

429 E 4Th Ave, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.01
$3.21
$3.09

Yesway

901 E 11Th Ave, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.06
$3.36
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Hutchinson Today

Hutchinson Today

Hutchinson, KS
22
Followers
61
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hutchinson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
Hutchinson, KS
Traffic
City
Hutchinson, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#W Ave A Regular#Kwik Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

The U.S. just experienced its hottest June on record

In 127 years of record-keeping, the United States was never this hot in June. Blistering and record-setting heat waves on both the West Coast and the East Coast made last month the hottest June in U.S. history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the Earth continues to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy