Save $0.15 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Hutchinson

(HUTCHINSON, KS) According to Hutchinson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 126 W Ave A. Regular there was listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.87 at Kwik Shop at 500 N Monroe St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hutchinson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 126 W Ave A, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

KGO 828 W 4Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Murphy USA 1903 E 17Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.07

Yesway 428 E 4Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ --

Dillons 429 E 4Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.01 $ 3.21 $ 3.09

Yesway 901 E 11Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.