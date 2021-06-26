Save $0.15 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Hutchinson
(HUTCHINSON, KS) According to Hutchinson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 126 W Ave A. Regular there was listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.87 at Kwik Shop at 500 N Monroe St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hutchinson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.06
$3.36
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.01
$3.21
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.06
$3.36
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.