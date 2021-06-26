Pine Bluff gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PINE BLUFF, AR) According to Pine Bluff gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 5601 S Olive St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Fast Lane Xpress at 2801 S Hazel St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.73.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 5601 S Olive St, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.96 $ 3.31 $ 2.95

Shell 3000 E Harding Ave, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mallard Express 3100 S Hazel St, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 5600 S Olive St, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.00 $ 3.31 $ --

Fast Lane 3701 S Camden Rd, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 8006 Dollarway, White Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.