Fort Walton Beach gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.20 per gallon

(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fort Walton Beach area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

CEFCO at 91 Beal Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 226 Hollywood Blvd Se, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.90.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

CEFCO 91 Beal Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 2.95

Petro Express 245 Miracle Strip Pkwy Sw, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Sam's Club 740 N Beal Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.25 $ 2.91

CEFCO 735 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 2.99

AAFES 315 Independence Rd Bldg 90075, Hurlburt Field

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.13 $ 3.34 $ --

AAFES 2587 Eglin Blvd, Eglin AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.13 $ 3.34 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.