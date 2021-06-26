Where's the cheapest gas in Princeton?

(PRINCETON, NJ) According to Princeton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 4100 Quakerbridge Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Lukoil at 2417 Lawrenceville Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.27.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.09.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 4100 Quakerbridge Rd, Lawrence Township

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Gulf 3710 Us-1 N, Princeton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.57 $ 3.67 $ -- card card $ 3.07 $ 3.67 $ 3.77 $ --

Valero 4217 Us-1 S, Monmouth Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.15 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.15

Shell 1251 Us-206 N, Skillman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Lukoil 3513 Us-1 S, Princeton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Exxon 4150 Us-1 N, Monmouth Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.