Klamath Falls gas at $3.39 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Klamath Falls, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Towne Pump at 4315 S 6Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 3730 Us-97 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.58.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Towne Pump 4315 S 6Th St, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.43

Speedway Express 5400 S 6Th St, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

AMA 522 S 6Th St, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ --

Ray's Market 4237 Greensprings Dr, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.48 $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 3.48

Fred Meyer 2655 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Pilot 3817 Us-97N, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.51 card card $ 3.49 $ 3.76 $ 4.03 $ 3.57

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.