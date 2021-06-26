Twin Falls gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(TWIN FALLS, ID) Depending on where you fill up in Twin Falls, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Flying J at 5350 Us-93 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.1 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 3193 Kimberly Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Twin Falls area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.27 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.10
$3.41
$3.61
$3.63
|card
card$3.29
$3.54
$3.79
$3.63
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.44
$3.65
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.28
$3.43
$3.47
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.