Twin Falls gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(TWIN FALLS, ID) Depending on where you fill up in Twin Falls, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Flying J at 5350 Us-93 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.1 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 3193 Kimberly Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Twin Falls area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.27 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Flying J 5350 Us-93, Jerome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.10 $ 3.41 $ 3.61 $ 3.63 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.79 $ 3.63

Costco 731 Pole Line Rd, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Shell 890 S Washington St, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.99

Phillips 66 393 Crossroads Point Blvd, Jerome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.65 $ 3.44

Walmart 252 Cheney Dr W, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.28 $ 3.43 $ 3.47

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.