Gas savings: The cheapest station in Grand Island

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) According to Grand Island gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 1510 N Diers Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pump & Pantry at 704 W 2Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 1510 N Diers Ave, Grand Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.01 $ --

Pump & Pantry 2511 N Diers Ave, Grand Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.09

Git 'N Split 3320 Langenheder St, Grand Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Hy-Vee 115 Wilmar Ave , Grand Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Phillips 66 1904 N Diers Ave, Grand Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.