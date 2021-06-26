Save $0.22 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Lumberton

(LUMBERTON, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lumberton area offering savings of $0.22 per gallon.

Sunoco at 1750 E Elizabethtown Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 1906 Carthage Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 1750 E Elizabethtown Rd , Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 2887 E Elizabethtown, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2985 E Elizabethtown Rd, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ -- $ --

Marathon 1302 N Roberts Ave, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sun-Do 730 S Roberts Ave , Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Go Gas 2605 W 5Th St, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.