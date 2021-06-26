Save $0.22 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Enid

(ENID, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Enid area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mac's Mart at 431 E Broadway Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 1005 E Garriot Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.71.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mac's Mart 431 E Broadway Ave, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ -- $ --

Luckey's Food Mart 801 E Broadway Ave, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mac's Mart 221 E Owen K Garriott Rd, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holdings 924 E Owen K Garriott Rd, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

JB Convenient Store 613 S Johnson St, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holdings 1601 E Chestnut Ave, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.