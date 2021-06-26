Helena gas at $2.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(HELENA, MT) According to Helena gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 2195 E Custer Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Montana Refining Company at 3300 Green Meadow Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.12.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.08 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.