This is the cheapest gas in Coeur D'Alene right now

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Depending on where you fill up in Coeur D'Alene, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 355 E Neider Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.02 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 1650 W Appleway Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 355 E Neider Ave, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 3.12

nomnom 1427 E Best Ave, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 3.34 $ 3.14 card card $ 3.10 $ 3.30 $ 3.40 $ 3.20

Exxon 1600 W Prairie Ave, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.04 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.17

Exxon 2105 N 4Th St, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.17 card card $ 3.10 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.17

76 5632 N 15Th St, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ --

76 3840 N Government Way, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ 3.26 card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ -- $ 3.26

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.