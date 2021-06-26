This is the cheapest gas in Coeur D'Alene right now
(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Depending on where you fill up in Coeur D'Alene, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 355 E Neider Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.02 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 1650 W Appleway Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.14 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$--
$3.29
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.04
$3.24
$3.34
$3.14
|card
card$3.10
$3.30
$3.40
$3.20
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.12
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.04
$3.19
$3.39
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.05
$3.14
$3.34
$3.17
|card
card$3.10
$3.19
$3.39
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.06
$--
$--
$3.26
|card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$3.26
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.