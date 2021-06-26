Here’s the cheapest gas in Titusville Saturday

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Titusville, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 3350 Columbia Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 4353 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.06.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 3350 Columbia Blvd, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

Sunoco 6058 Sisson Rd, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.23 $ 3.55 $ 3.09

Circle K 1500 N Singleton Ave, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.26 $ 3.54 $ --

Cumberland Farms 3669 South St, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cumberland Farms 4560 S Washington Ave, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1780 Cheney Hwy, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.