Here’s the cheapest gas in Titusville Saturday
(TITUSVILLE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Titusville, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 3350 Columbia Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 4353 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.06.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.23
$3.55
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.26
$3.54
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.