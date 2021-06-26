Gas savings: The cheapest station in Greenwood

(GREENWOOD, SC) Gas prices vary across in the Greenwood area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, One Stop at 101 Sc-246 N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3228 Us-25 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.9.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.71 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

One Stop 101 Sc-246 N, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.29 $ -- card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ 3.34 $ --

Marathon 703 Ninety Six Hwy, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ -- $ --

VGo 1195 W Cambridge Ave, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Sai Food Store 623 Bypass Us-25 Ne, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.09

Barrett's Grocery 3301 Us-25 N, Hodges

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ --

Nu-Way 750 Northside Dr, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ 3.04 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.