Here’s the cheapest gas in Columbia Saturday

(COLUMBIA, TN) Gas prices vary across in the Columbia area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon.

H & A Columbia Market at 1606 Carmack Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 511 N Garden St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Columbia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

H & A Columbia Market 1606 Carmack Blvd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hardison Market 1000 Carmack Blvd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Sak 1800 Carmack Blvd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 2.99

Fast Fuel 404 W 7Th St, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.