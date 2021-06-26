Here’s the cheapest gas in Statesboro Saturday

(STATESBORO, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Statesboro area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 349 Brampton Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Exxon at 421 Northside Dr E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.88.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 349 Brampton Ave, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.77 $ --

Valero 656 Northside Dr W, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 2.85 card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.09

Circle K 12440 Us-301 S, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 2.95 card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.05

Five Points Store 419 Northside Dr W, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 530 Fair Rd, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fast & Easy 235 Lanier Dr, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.