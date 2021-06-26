Gas savings: The cheapest station in Wausau

(WAUSAU, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Wausau area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 4000 Rib Mountain Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.98 at BP at 1137 E Grand Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wausau area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 4000 Rib Mountain Dr, Wausau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.32 $ 3.04

Krist Food Mart #91 711 S Grand Ave, Rothschild

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 2.97

Shell 110 S 17Th Ave, Wausau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.74 $ --

Kwik Trip 5603 Business Us-51 S, Weston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Mobil 407 S Grand Ave, Rothschild

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Mobil 320 W Thomas St, Wausau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.