Gas savings: The cheapest station in Wausau
(WAUSAU, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Wausau area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 4000 Rib Mountain Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.98 at BP at 1137 E Grand Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wausau area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.32
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.59
$3.99
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.74
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.49
$3.99
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.