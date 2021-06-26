Where's the cheapest gas in Findlay?

(FINDLAY, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Findlay, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway at 752 Trenton Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.81 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at BellStores at 1215 W Main Cross St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Findlay area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway 752 Trenton Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.15

S&G 800 Trenton Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.15

Murphy USA 1181 Trenton Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.15

Shell 1100 Trenton Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.16 $ 3.66 $ 3.15

Marathon 100 Crystal Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.20 $ 3.55 $ 3.13

Casey's 1403 N Main St, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.45 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.