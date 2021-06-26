Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Findlay, OH

Where's the cheapest gas in Findlay?

Posted by 
Findlay Times
Findlay Times
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0ag24DRO00

(FINDLAY, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Findlay, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway at 752 Trenton Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.81 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at BellStores at 1215 W Main Cross St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Findlay area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway

752 Trenton Ave, Findlay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.41
$3.15

S&G

800 Trenton Ave, Findlay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.05
$3.35
$3.15

Murphy USA

1181 Trenton Ave, Findlay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.41
$3.15

Shell

1100 Trenton Ave, Findlay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.16
$3.66
$3.15

Marathon

100 Crystal Ave, Findlay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.20
$3.55
$3.13

Casey's

1403 N Main St, Findlay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.45
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Findlay Times

Findlay Times

Findlay, OH
38
Followers
63
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Findlay Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Traffic
Findlay, OH
Traffic
City
Findlay, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Speedway#Bellstores#W Main Cross St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

The U.S. just experienced its hottest June on record

In 127 years of record-keeping, the United States was never this hot in June. Blistering and record-setting heat waves on both the West Coast and the East Coast made last month the hottest June in U.S. history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the Earth continues to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy