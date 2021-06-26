Where's the cheapest gas in Findlay?
(FINDLAY, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Findlay, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway at 752 Trenton Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.81 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at BellStores at 1215 W Main Cross St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Findlay area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.41
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.05
$3.35
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.41
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.16
$3.66
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.20
$3.55
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.45
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.