Here’s the cheapest gas in Auburn Saturday

(AUBURN, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Auburn area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2047 E Univeristy Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.58 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Valero at 435 -A N Dean Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.74.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2047 E Univeristy Dr, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 2.81

Sam's Club 2335 Bent Creek Rd, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ 2.98 $ 2.81

Mapco 2393 E University Dr, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ -- $ 2.89

Mapco 2154 E University Dr, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ --

Circle K 3902 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 2.82

Kroger 2450 Enterprise Dr, Opelika

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.86 $ 3.11 $ 2.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.