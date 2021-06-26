This is the cheapest gas in Stillwater right now

(STILLWATER, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Stillwater area offering savings of $0.41 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 115 N Perkins Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 1204 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 115 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.78 $ 2.98 $ 2.85

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2417 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Cowboy Corner 524 S Duck St, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Kum & Go 1890 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Cowboy Stop 2623 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Food Pyramid Express 421 N Main St, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.