Prescott gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

(PRESCOTT, AZ) According to Prescott gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 3911 E Az-69 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 333 Grove Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 3911 E Az-69, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.99

76 3179 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ 3.11 $ 3.31 $ 3.27 card card $ 2.96 $ 3.16 $ 3.36 $ 3.32

Shepherd Express 620 S Montezuma, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 2.99

Woody's 501 Copper Basin Rd , Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Circle K 3101 Willow Creek Rd Prescott , Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.59 $ --

ARCO 286 Walker Rd, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.36 $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.