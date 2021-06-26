Prescott gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon
(PRESCOTT, AZ) According to Prescott gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.
Costco at 3911 E Az-69 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 333 Grove Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.