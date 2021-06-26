Williamsport gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Williamsport area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 6th and High Mini Mart at 1037 High St. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Turkey Hill at 2688 Euclid Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.14.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

6th and High Mini Mart 1037 High St, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ --

76 1431 High St, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Nittany Minit Mart 705 Hastings St, South Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.82 $ 3.55

Kwik Fill 843 Us-15, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.32 $ 3.52 $ 3.55

Sunoco 37 Pa-54, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.82 $ --

CITGO 653 Washington Blvd, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.