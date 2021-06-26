Cancel
Williamsport, PA

Williamsport gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Williamsport News Watch
Williamsport News Watch
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWLYE_0ag249zj00

(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Williamsport area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 6th and High Mini Mart at 1037 High St. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Turkey Hill at 2688 Euclid Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.14.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

6th and High Mini Mart

1037 High St, Williamsport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.69
$--

76

1431 High St, Williamsport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$--

Nittany Minit Mart

705 Hastings St, South Williamsport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.42
$3.82
$3.55

Kwik Fill

843 Us-15, Williamsport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.32
$3.52
$3.55

Sunoco

37 Pa-54, Montgomery
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.42
$3.82
$--

CITGO

653 Washington Blvd, Williamsport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.35
$3.55
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Williamsport News Watch

Williamsport News Watch

Williamsport, PA
ABOUT

With Williamsport News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

