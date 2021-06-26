Save up to $0.23 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Zanesville
(ZANESVILLE, OH) According to Zanesville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sheetz at 225 N Maysville Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Certified at 1380 Greenwood Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Zanesville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.26
$3.66
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.17
$3.47
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$3.54
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$3.18
$3.20
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.