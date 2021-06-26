Save up to $0.23 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Zanesville

(ZANESVILLE, OH) According to Zanesville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sheetz at 225 N Maysville Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Certified at 1380 Greenwood Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Zanesville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sheetz 225 N Maysville Ave, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.26 $ 3.66 $ 3.45

Murphy USA 2856 Maysville Pike, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.23

BellStores 727 Pershing Road, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Speedway 111 Maysville Ave, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.23

Sam's Club 3724 Northpointe Dr, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.18 $ 3.20

Amoco 1311 Maysville Ave, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.