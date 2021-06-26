Save $0.90 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Delano

(DELANO, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Delano area offering savings of $0.90 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrip at 805 Garces Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 906 Fremont St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.12 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrip 805 Garces Hwy, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.89

Fastrip 1123 Cecil Ave, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.89

Fastrip 466 Cecil Ave, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

ARCO 1612 Ellington St, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ --

McFarland Gas 201 Elmo Hwy, McFarland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.