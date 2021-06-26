Gas savings: The cheapest station in Leesburg

(LEESBURG, FL) According to Leesburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 260 Heald Way was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 2380 Us-27-441, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.03.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.88.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 260 Heald Way, The Villages

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 3.03

Marathon 1404 Citrus Blvd, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.07

Murphy USA 1801 Mlk Blvd, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.33 $ 3.00 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.53 $ 3.03

Sunoco 1200 W Main St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Shell 900 S 14Th St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.04

CITGO 1417 S 14Th St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.05 card card $ 2.96 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.