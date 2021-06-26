Lake Havasu City gas at $3.03 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Lake Havasu City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at ARCO at 311 Lake Havasu Ave N. Regular there was listed at $3.03 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.44 at Mobil at 121 Lake Havasu Ave N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.25 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

ARCO 311 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.24 $ 3.43 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.24 $ 3.43 $ 3.05

Terrible Herbst 60 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34 card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Zip 54 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.23 $ -- $ 3.15

Circle K 1791 Kiowa Ave, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.46 $ 3.74 $ 3.35

Smith's 80 Acoma Blvd N, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.15

Maverik 2197 Mcculloch, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.