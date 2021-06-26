Cancel
Lake Havasu City, AZ

Lake Havasu City gas at $3.03 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Lake Havasu City Post
Lake Havasu City Post
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0ag245Sp00

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Lake Havasu City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at ARCO at 311 Lake Havasu Ave N. Regular there was listed at $3.03 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.44 at Mobil at 121 Lake Havasu Ave N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.25 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

ARCO

311 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.24
$3.43
$2.99
card
card$3.09
$3.24
$3.43
$3.05

Terrible Herbst

60 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.06
$--
$--
$3.34
card
card$3.11
$--
$--
$3.39

Zip

54 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.23
$--
$3.15

Circle K

1791 Kiowa Ave, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.46
$3.74
$3.35

Smith's

80 Acoma Blvd N, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.34
$3.54
$3.15

Maverik

2197 Mcculloch, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.34
$3.54
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lake Havasu City Post

Lake Havasu City Post

Lake Havasu City, AZ
ABOUT

With Lake Havasu City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

