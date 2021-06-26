This is the cheapest gas in Plymouth right now

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Gas prices vary across in the Plymouth area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

BJ's at 105 Shops At 5 Way was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Gulf at 183 Summer St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BJ's 105 Shops At 5 Way, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Speedway 105 Samoset St, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ --

Stop & Shop 127 Samoset St, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.12 $ 3.32 $ --

Alltown Fresh 22 Long Pond Rd, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 2.99

Shell 7 Home Depot Dr, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.31 $ -- $ 2.99

Sam’s Gas 127 Tremont St, Duxbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.13 $ 3.23 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.