Save up to $0.27 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Roswell

(ROSWELL, NM) According to Roswell gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4400 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 917 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.78.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 4400 N Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 3.06 $ 2.79

Valero 3300 N Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

United Express 1140 S Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ --

Yesway 5500 N Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ 3.18

Diamond Shamrock 225 S Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Alon 476 W 2Nd St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.