Gas savings: The cheapest station in Paducah
(PADUCAH, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Paducah, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at James Sanders Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Superway at 649 N 8Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Paducah area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.68 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$--
$3.05
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.94
$3.24
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.90
$3.25
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.98
$3.18
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.99
$3.29
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$3.05
$3.15
$3.07
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.