Gas savings: The cheapest station in Paducah

(PADUCAH, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Paducah, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at James Sanders Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Superway at 649 N 8Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Paducah area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.68 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club James Sanders Blvd, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ 3.05 $ --

Murphy USA 5132 Hinkleville Rd, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ --

Murphy Express 3330 Irvin Cobb Dr, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.90 $ 3.25 $ 2.87

Fivestar 4101 Clarks River Rd, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.98 $ 3.18 $ 2.91

Fivestar Gas Station 2955 John Puryear Dr, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.92

Superway 5100 Cairo Rd, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.05 $ 3.15 $ 3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.