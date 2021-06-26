Lake City gas at $2.72 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LAKE CITY, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Lake City, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 916 W Duval St. Regular there was listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Exxon at 3221 W Us-90, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 916 W Duval St, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.04 $ 3.42 $ 2.97

Murphy USA 2659 W Us-90, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 2.97

Circle K 143 Nw Centurion Ct, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.04 $ 3.42 $ 3.02

Inland 4770 W Us-90 , Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stop N Go 1051 Sw Main Blvd, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.33 $ 3.73 $ 2.96

Inland 4046 Fl-47 Sw, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.17 $ 3.57 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.