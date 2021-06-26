Where's the cheapest gas in Alexandria?

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Alexandria area offering savings of $0.38 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 2052 N Mall Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.51 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 2929 Masonic Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.70 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 2052 N Mall Dr, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.51 $ 2.76 $ -- $ 2.85

Albertson's 2265 S Mcarthur Dr, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.51 $ 2.81 $ 3.08 $ --

Chevron 2505 Mason St, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.52 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Tobacco Plus 2140 N Mall Dr, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Walmart Neighborhood Market 814 Belleau Wood Blvd, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ 2.81 $ 3.08 $ 2.95

Super Al's 1270 Texas Ave, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.