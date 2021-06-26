Where's the cheapest gas in Alexandria?
(ALEXANDRIA, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Alexandria area offering savings of $0.38 per gallon.
Murphy USA at 2052 N Mall Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.51 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 2929 Masonic Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.70 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.51
$2.76
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.51
$2.81
$3.08
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.52
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.53
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$2.81
$3.08
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.91
$3.21
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.