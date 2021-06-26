Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

4 things to watch for in training camp as the Jets look to fix their offense

By DJ Bien-Aime II, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 14 days ago

The Jets will look to continue their positive momentum as they transition into one of most important parts of the preseason: training camp. This is when players start to separate themselves under the hot summer sun and new head coach Robert Saleh can build his team towards the season.

Saleh and the Jets are looking to remove the stench from an offense that was last in total yards total yards (279.9) and points per game (15.2) under former head coach Adam Gase in 2020. With Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LeFleur leading the way Gang Green’s offense should be improved.

Here are four things to watch for on offense when the Jets gather up for camp in Florham Park in late July.

ZACH WILSON CONTINUES TO IMPROVE

Through the rookie minicamp, OTAs and then the mandatory minicamp, the second overall pick in April’s draft has looked fine. He had good, bad and solid days. Typical for a rookie, but the arm talent has been evident.

So far, the Jets have been pleased with what they’ve seen.

“It’s been a learning curve for him,” LaFleur said last week. “We’ve thrown a ton at him. I thought these last two weeks have been awesome for him. We’ve done so many ‘call-it’ periods where he doesn’t have the script. He just has to hear me through the walkie-talkie and make sure he calls it correctly and gets everybody aligned.”

Players have also been impressed with their new 21-year-old signal caller.

“I’ve been impressed. You hear a lot of hype about guys coming out of college and going through the draft process,” guard Greg Van Roten said. “You get in front of them and you see they’re just normal guys, just human beings.

“Zach is definitely somebody that makes throws that you raise your eyebrow.”

“He’s going to be a problem,” Jets tackle Mekhi Becton said. “He’s really good.”

But that was in T-shirts and shorts and when training camp arrives on July 27, it’s time for real football and practice intensity will increase.

Wilson will have to perform against more realistic NFL pressure. His receivers won’t be as open since defensive backs can be more physical. The passing windows will be tighter. There will be times where the offensive line is outmatched and Wilson’s pocket won’t be clean since that unit will go against a loaded defensive line that features Carl Lawson, Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins, Folorunso Fatukasi and John Franklin-Myers.

Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will throw more defensive coverages at Wilson.

How will the former BYU star deal with those circumstances? There will be an adjustment period. But the Jets need Wilson’s progression to continue because this rebuild will mean nothing if their future quarterback doesn’t develop.

There will be up and down days, but there needs to be weekly growth.

CLEAN BILL OF HEALTH FOR BECTON

The “Big Ticket’' hasn’t practiced much throughout the spring as he’s dealt with a foot injury.

But Becton says he is feeling “fine right now” and the Jets aren’t worried about his availability for training camp.

Gang Green needs Becton to be healthy alongside rookie left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to fortify what can be an immensely talented left side of the offensive line.

“He complements my game really well,” Becton said. “We both like to finish guys. We both like to see guys on the ground. I feel like we’re going to be really good together.”

Another concern is Becton’s weight (listed at 363) because it could lead to more nagging injuries, but he hired a chef and feels he has everything under control.

“I feel like I’m at a good weight right now,” Becton said. “I’m doing extra things on my own to keep it that way, eating the right things. I got a chef, doing everything right to maintain my weight ... I wouldn’t say problem, but weight concerns that people have with me. I would say I’m doing everything in my power to keep it down.”

I’m not overly worried about Becton’s weight. As long as he is healthy, he should become a premier left tackle in the NFL after his impressive rookie season. There were times when he was mauling defensive ends. Pro Football Focus rated him 31st out of 80 qualifying tackles. He gave up 23 pressures, allowing seven sacks and 15 quarterback hurries. His pass-blocking grade was 76.0 (36th) and his run game was 73.9 (23rd).

THE RUNNING BACK COMPETITION

The Jets want a rushing attack by committee. So, they need a pair of backs to turn up and solidify themselves as the horses for the ground game.

The Jets currently have Josh Adams, Ty Johnson, Tevin Coleman, Austin Walter, Michael Carter and La’Mical Perine in the mix.

Carter, the rookie fourth-rounder out of North Carolina, has the most dynamic potential in this group as he flashed plenty throughout the spring. Coleman is the veteran and has been in LaFleur’s offense with both the Falcons and 49ers since he entered the NFL in 2015. He has an advantage there.

Perine, Adams and Johnson flashed in limited action last season.

This group needs to show they can carry their end of the bargain since this offense will feature a heavy dose of the run game.

ELIJAH MOORE CONTINUES TO LIGHT IT UP

Moore dominated throughout the spring and has been Gang Green’s best rookie by a wide margin.

But now the former Ole Miss star has to carry that momentum into training camp when the pads come on. It’s highly unlikely that he’ll fade away though. His route running, speed and ability after the catch is too prolific.

Moore, the 34th overall pick, has the ability to play every receiver position which increases his value.

“He’s a dynamic young man,” Saleh said. “What makes those guys difficult to defend is that he can line up at Z, F or X. He can line up wherever you want and he’s going to execute at a very high level even though the routes might be a little bit different, the stem might be different and the releases might be a little bit different.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Real Football#American Football#Gang Green#Byu#Pro Football Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNew York Post

Joe Douglas has to hit on this shot to fix Jets’ offensive line

Joe Douglas laid out his blueprint for the Jets on the day he was introduced as the team’s new general manager. “This is a game of wills, and we’re going to try to build a team that can impose their will on other teams,” Douglas said that day. “To do that, you have to be strong up front, not just the offensive line but the defensive line.”
NFLUSA Today

Jets training camp 90-man roster preview: Defensive linemen

The Jets have lacked in a lot of areas in recent years, but the defensive line has not been one of them. New York has been solid in the trenches the last couple of seasons, ranking as one of the better run-stopping units in football. The group got even stronger this offseason thanks to the signings of Carl Lawson and Sheldon Rankins and stands to be a force in 2021 with incumbents Quinnen Williams, Foley Fatukasi and John Franklin-Myers all back for Robert Saleh’s first season as head coach.
NFLYardbarker

A player at each position in a make-or-break year (Defense)

No one’s expecting much from the 2021 New York Jets, who thus have little to lose. These defenders, however, would beg to differ. The symptoms of dealing with the New York Jets’ endless search for a franchise quarterback have often been treated with a healthy dose of defense. Mark Sanchez’s...
NFLthehivesports.com

NFL Breakdown: BYU Quarterback Zach Wilson

The 2021 NFL Draft was a big one for BYU as three prospects heard their names called in the last round, with a fourth picked up as a undrafted free agent. It was exciting time for Cougars fans to see their favorite go and try to succeed in the NFL. One name in particular stands out: the number two overall pick Zach Wilson.
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets 2021 offseason recap: Defensive line

The arrival of Robert Saleh should help stabilize a New York Jets defensive line packed with young potential. Following the conclusion of minicamp activities, the NFL offseason is officially over. The next time the New York Jets convene in Florham Park, they’ll be getting ready for preseason and regular season action for the 2021 season.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys Jerry Jones laughs as the Dolphins pay the price

It was tough, but letting Byron Jones walk was the right decision. The group of defensive backs on the Dallas Cowboys roster has been mediocre for quite some time. Owner Jerry Jones selected many cornerbacks over the years, but none played as well as the athletic freak from Connecticut. With...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Latest Admission

Aaron Rodgers had arguably his most honest admission yet regarding his situation with the Green Bay Packers while speaking at the American Century Championship on Saturday. The MVP quarterback is out in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, competing in the celebrity golf tournament. During Saturday’s round, Rodgers spoke about his offseason and his plans moving forward.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

How Sean McVay once infuriated 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may be division rivals, but they remain close friends despite the desire to outdo each other every season.
NFLPosted by
FUN 107

New England Patriots Open Training Camp Is Back: When to Watch

For the first time since summer 2019, the New England Patriots are inviting fans to Gillette Stadium to watch open training camp sessions, and fans are understandably excited. According to Patriots.com, open training camps on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium will be Wednesday July 28 through Saturday July 31, plus an in-stadium practice on Tuesday August 10. All with exact times to be decided soon.
NFLNashville Post

Kicking battle one to watch as Titans training camp nears

You’d be hard pressed to find a kicker that took fans on more of an emotional rollercoaster last season than former Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski. The 37-year-old had the worst season of his career in 2020, hitting on just 69.2 percent of his kicks and missing an NFL-leading eight field goals. That prompted the Titans to not re-sign the veteran kicker following the season.
NFLsteelcityunderground.com

2021 Steelers Training Camp Preview: The Offensive Line

It’s hard to believe but the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Training Camp is right around the corner. As we countdown the days until camp begins, each week SCU will highlight one position group, detailing the players who will be competing for a spot on the Steelers final 53-man roster at the end of this Summer.
NFLchatsports.com

Jets to Practice With Packers During Training Camp

With training camp less than a month away, the Jets are making plans to prepare for the upcoming season. On Friday, the New York Post reported that Gang Green will take part in joint practices with the Green Bay Packers on August 18th and 19th. New York was already slated...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

A Deep Look at the Giants' Receivers Ahead of Training Camp

The New York Giants receivers in 2020 weren't very productive. Of their 22 dropped passes last season (seventh-most in the NFL, by the way), 12 came at the hands of the receivers. That number by itself isn't horrible if you consider that of the six teams in front of them for most drops, the Giants and Lions were tied for the fewest dropped passes by wide receivers.
NFLGator Country

Fall camp preview: Five offensive storylines to watch

Football is in the air. In about a month, the Gators will open fall camp with nobody knowing what to expect from them. On one hand, the Gators came six points and a thrown shoe away from making their first College Football Playoff appearance in 2020. They improved one of the worst defenses in school history by adding a pair of transfers on the defensive line, hiring two new coaches and signing an excellent recruiting class in the secondary.
NFLYardbarker

25 things to keep an eye on once NFL training camps open

Seemingly overnight, Allen became one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL during his third season, helping lead the Bills to the AFC Championship. We often see regression from sudden breakout players like Allen, but he's hoping to build on his first Pro Bowl season and lead Buffalo to even greater heights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy