4 things to watch for in training camp as the Jets look to fix their offense

The Jets will look to continue their positive momentum as they transition into one of most important parts of the preseason: training camp. This is when players start to separate themselves under the hot summer sun and new head coach Robert Saleh can build his team towards the season.

Saleh and the Jets are looking to remove the stench from an offense that was last in total yards total yards (279.9) and points per game (15.2) under former head coach Adam Gase in 2020. With Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LeFleur leading the way Gang Green’s offense should be improved.

Here are four things to watch for on offense when the Jets gather up for camp in Florham Park in late July.

ZACH WILSON CONTINUES TO IMPROVE

Through the rookie minicamp, OTAs and then the mandatory minicamp, the second overall pick in April’s draft has looked fine. He had good, bad and solid days. Typical for a rookie, but the arm talent has been evident.

So far, the Jets have been pleased with what they’ve seen.

“It’s been a learning curve for him,” LaFleur said last week. “We’ve thrown a ton at him. I thought these last two weeks have been awesome for him. We’ve done so many ‘call-it’ periods where he doesn’t have the script. He just has to hear me through the walkie-talkie and make sure he calls it correctly and gets everybody aligned.”

Players have also been impressed with their new 21-year-old signal caller.

“I’ve been impressed. You hear a lot of hype about guys coming out of college and going through the draft process,” guard Greg Van Roten said. “You get in front of them and you see they’re just normal guys, just human beings.

“Zach is definitely somebody that makes throws that you raise your eyebrow.”

“He’s going to be a problem,” Jets tackle Mekhi Becton said. “He’s really good.”

But that was in T-shirts and shorts and when training camp arrives on July 27, it’s time for real football and practice intensity will increase.

Wilson will have to perform against more realistic NFL pressure. His receivers won’t be as open since defensive backs can be more physical. The passing windows will be tighter. There will be times where the offensive line is outmatched and Wilson’s pocket won’t be clean since that unit will go against a loaded defensive line that features Carl Lawson, Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins, Folorunso Fatukasi and John Franklin-Myers.

Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will throw more defensive coverages at Wilson.

How will the former BYU star deal with those circumstances? There will be an adjustment period. But the Jets need Wilson’s progression to continue because this rebuild will mean nothing if their future quarterback doesn’t develop.

There will be up and down days, but there needs to be weekly growth.

CLEAN BILL OF HEALTH FOR BECTON

The “Big Ticket’' hasn’t practiced much throughout the spring as he’s dealt with a foot injury.

But Becton says he is feeling “fine right now” and the Jets aren’t worried about his availability for training camp.

Gang Green needs Becton to be healthy alongside rookie left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to fortify what can be an immensely talented left side of the offensive line.

“He complements my game really well,” Becton said. “We both like to finish guys. We both like to see guys on the ground. I feel like we’re going to be really good together.”

Another concern is Becton’s weight (listed at 363) because it could lead to more nagging injuries, but he hired a chef and feels he has everything under control.

“I feel like I’m at a good weight right now,” Becton said. “I’m doing extra things on my own to keep it that way, eating the right things. I got a chef, doing everything right to maintain my weight ... I wouldn’t say problem, but weight concerns that people have with me. I would say I’m doing everything in my power to keep it down.”

I’m not overly worried about Becton’s weight. As long as he is healthy, he should become a premier left tackle in the NFL after his impressive rookie season. There were times when he was mauling defensive ends. Pro Football Focus rated him 31st out of 80 qualifying tackles. He gave up 23 pressures, allowing seven sacks and 15 quarterback hurries. His pass-blocking grade was 76.0 (36th) and his run game was 73.9 (23rd).

THE RUNNING BACK COMPETITION

The Jets want a rushing attack by committee. So, they need a pair of backs to turn up and solidify themselves as the horses for the ground game.

The Jets currently have Josh Adams, Ty Johnson, Tevin Coleman, Austin Walter, Michael Carter and La’Mical Perine in the mix.

Carter, the rookie fourth-rounder out of North Carolina, has the most dynamic potential in this group as he flashed plenty throughout the spring. Coleman is the veteran and has been in LaFleur’s offense with both the Falcons and 49ers since he entered the NFL in 2015. He has an advantage there.

Perine, Adams and Johnson flashed in limited action last season.

This group needs to show they can carry their end of the bargain since this offense will feature a heavy dose of the run game.

ELIJAH MOORE CONTINUES TO LIGHT IT UP

Moore dominated throughout the spring and has been Gang Green’s best rookie by a wide margin.

But now the former Ole Miss star has to carry that momentum into training camp when the pads come on. It’s highly unlikely that he’ll fade away though. His route running, speed and ability after the catch is too prolific.

Moore, the 34th overall pick, has the ability to play every receiver position which increases his value.

“He’s a dynamic young man,” Saleh said. “What makes those guys difficult to defend is that he can line up at Z, F or X. He can line up wherever you want and he’s going to execute at a very high level even though the routes might be a little bit different, the stem might be different and the releases might be a little bit different.”