Danville gas at $2.65 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(DANVILLE, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Danville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 215 Piedmont Pl was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 180 River St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$2.95
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.90
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.27
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.23
$3.56
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.20
$3.52
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.