Danville gas at $2.65 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(DANVILLE, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Danville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 215 Piedmont Pl was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 180 River St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 215 Piedmont Pl, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 2.95 $ 2.75

Murphy Express 474 Mount Cross Rd, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.90 $ -- $ 2.99

Walmart Neighborhood Market 261 Nor-Dan Dr, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 2.75

Valero 642 Worsham St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.23 $ 3.56 $ --

Shell 1414 Westover Dr, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.20 $ 3.52 $ --

Royal 1415 Piney Forest Rd, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.