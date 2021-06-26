Vineland gas at $2.93 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(VINELAND, NJ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Vineland area offering savings of $0.26 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BJ's at 3849 S Delsea Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Gulf at 469 S Delsea Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BJ's 3849 S Delsea Dr, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.27 $ --

U.S. Petroleum 3470 S Delsea Dr, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Buena Gas 104 S Harding Hwy, Landisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

USA Gas 402 W Landis Ave, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

U S Petroleum 1422 W Landis Ave, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.19

USA Gas 3970N Delsea Dr, Newfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.