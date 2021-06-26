Save up to $0.04 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Manhattan area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon.

Dillons at 130 Sarber Ln was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 410 Fort Riley Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.9.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Dillons 130 Sarber Ln, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.06 $ 3.26 $ --

Short Stop 2010 Tuttle Creek Blvd, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.06 $ -- $ --

Cenex 1132 Pillsbury Dr, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.36 $ --

Cenex 2323 Tuttle Creek Blvd, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.09

Dillons 2925 Claflin Rd, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Short Stop 8207 S Port Dr, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.06 $ 3.26 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.