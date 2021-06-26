Griffin gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(GRIFFIN, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Griffin area offering savings of $0.32 per gallon.

United at 2903 North Expressway was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 401 W Taylor St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

United 2903 North Expressway, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ -- card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ --

RaceTrac 1638 Highway 41, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2295 Us-41, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2995 Us-41, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Exxon 3420 Jackson Rd, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.32 $ 3.67 $ --

Chevron 3425 Jackson Rd, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.