Griffin gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(GRIFFIN, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Griffin area offering savings of $0.32 per gallon.
United at 2903 North Expressway was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 401 W Taylor St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$--
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.32
$3.67
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.97
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.