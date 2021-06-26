Lufkin gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.12 per gallon

(LUFKIN, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Lufkin area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 2500 Daniel Mccall Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 1910 N Timberland Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lufkin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 2500 Daniel Mccall Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ 3.23 $ 2.85

Pilot 1914 E Denman Ave, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.17 $ 3.50 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.15 $ 3.42 $ 3.09

Chevron 909 S Medford Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.98

Love's Travel Stop 1003 S Medford Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.45 $ 3.08 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.45 $ 3.13

Love's Travel Stop 5614 Us-59 N, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.45 $ 3.08 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.45 $ 3.13

Texaco 1203 S Chestnut St, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.