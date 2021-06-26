Lufkin gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.12 per gallon
(LUFKIN, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Lufkin area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.
Murphy USA at 2500 Daniel Mccall Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 1910 N Timberland Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lufkin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$2.98
$3.23
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$3.17
$3.50
$3.09
|card
card$2.75
$3.15
$3.42
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$3.10
$3.45
$3.08
|card
card$2.75
$3.10
$3.45
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$3.10
$3.45
$3.08
|card
card$2.75
$3.10
$3.45
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.