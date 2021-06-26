Pottstown gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.26 per gallon

(POTTSTOWN, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pottstown area offering savings of $0.26 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Smart Mart at 63 W High St. Regular there was listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.21 at Turkey Hill at 1600 W High St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Smart Mart 63 W High St, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 2.79 card card $ 3.07 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.46

Costco 14 W Lightcap Rd, Sanatoga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Gulf 308 Manatawny St, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ --

US Gas 2177 E High St, Sanatoga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 100 S Reading Ave, Boyertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Liberty 1001 Buchert Rd, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ -- $ 3.48

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.