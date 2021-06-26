Save $0.43 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Brunswick

(BRUNSWICK, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Brunswick area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 10100 Canal Crossing was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 5264 New Jesup Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 10100 Canal Crossing, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 2.94 $ 2.97

Murphy USA 136 Altama Connector, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.07 card card $ 2.82 $ 3.07 $ -- $ 3.07

Gas2Go 3900 Newcastle St, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 3.02

Walmart Neighborhood Market 11 Glynn Plaza, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 3.07

El Cheapo 2002 S Commercial Dr, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 2.84

Friendly Express 2401 Gloucester St, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.