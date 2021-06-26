Save $0.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in La Crosse

(LA CROSSE, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the La Crosse area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.

Kwik Trip at 9421 Wi-16 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 506 Cass St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Trip 9421 Wi-16, Onalaska

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.09

Woodman's 9515 Wi-16, Onalaska

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.