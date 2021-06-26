Save $0.34 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Florence

(FLORENCE, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Florence area offering savings of $0.34 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fuel City at 107 W Avalon Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sheffield Tobacco & Deli at 100 W 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Florence area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fuel City 107 W Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ --

Murphy USA 571 W Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 2.94

Victory Fuels 1300 Woodward Ave Muscle Shoals Al35661, Muscle Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ --

Circle K 4319 N Jackson Hwy, Sheffield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.94

Delta Express 100 S Wilson Dam Rd, Muscle Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.95

Circle K 2525 Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.