Save up to $0.34 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Cookeville
(COOKEVILLE, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Cookeville, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.
Super Gas at 660 N Willow Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 340 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.78 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.65
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$2.97
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.38
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$3.08
$3.28
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.