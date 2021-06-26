Save up to $0.34 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Cookeville

(COOKEVILLE, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Cookeville, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.

Super Gas at 660 N Willow Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 340 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Super Gas 660 N Willow Ave, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 1177 Sams St, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 2.97 $ --

Murphy USA 780 S Jefferson Ave, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.19

Exxon 1300 E Spring , Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.38 $ --

Speedway 635 W Main St , Algood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.08 $ 3.28 $ 3.25

Murphy USA 581 W Main St, Algood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.