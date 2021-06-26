This is the cheapest gas in Gadsden right now

(GADSDEN, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Gadsden area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Corner Stop at 2069 Sutton Bridge Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1734 Rainbow Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.72.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.68.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Corner Stop 2069 Sutton Bridge Rd, Rainbow City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 606 W Main St, Glencoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 930 Gilbert Ferry Rd, Attalla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 2.92

Marathon 606 E 5Th Ave, Attalla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 350 George Wallace Dr, Gadsden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Fuel Depot 3101 Rainbow Dr, Rainbow City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.