Where's the cheapest gas in East Lansing?

(EAST LANSING, MI) Gas prices vary across in the East Lansing area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway at 3625 S Cedar St. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.24 at Marathon at 3495 Okemos Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.03 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway 3625 S Cedar St, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.35

Marathon 4600 S Cedar St, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ --

CITGO 500 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ --

Marathon/Admiral 5200 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ --

Sunoco 3612 S Martin Luther King Blvd, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ --

Marathon 1000 E Mt Hope Ave, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.