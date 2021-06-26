Save $0.30 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fairbanks

(FAIRBANKS, AK) Depending on where you fill up in Fairbanks, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 48 College Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 101 Noble St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.44.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 48 College Rd, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.45 $ --

Fred Meyer 3755 Airport Way, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.47 $ 3.63 $ 3.15

Holiday 2300 S Cushman St, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Safeway 30 College Rd, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.51 $ 3.63 $ 3.19

AAFES 4058 Gaffney Rd, Fort Wainwright

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.51 $ 3.63 $ 3.19

Fred Meyer 930 Old Steese Hwy, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.51 $ 3.63 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.