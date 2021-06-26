Where's the cheapest gas in Logan?

(LOGAN, UT) Gas prices vary across in the Logan area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 145 W Cache Valley Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Smith's at 115 E 400 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Logan area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.48 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 145 W Cache Valley Blvd, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Thomas Petroleum 1070 W 200 N , Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ 3.54 $ 3.72 $ 3.49

7-Eleven 1395 N Main St, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.83 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.