Detroit, MI

Freeways closed, power lines down, streets flooded in Detroit

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 14 days ago
Hundreds of people across Metro Detroit are experiencing flooding this morning due to heavy rains over night. Some of the hardest areas hit—Grosse Pointes, Detroit, Livonia, and Garden City.

Phone lines for the the Grosse Pointes Department of Public Safety are currently shut down for emergency and non-emergency calls. Those 911 calls will now be redirected to the Farms Police Department.

All of Wayne County is experiencing flooding because the county's sewer is currently at max capacity. The department of public works is advising residents to monitor their properties over the next few days as the rain continues.

The City’s Department of Public Works is out cleaning street drains to minimize street and basement flooding, but currently there is no where for storm water to go until the water from the rain recedes.

Multiple roads in Van Buren Township are also flooded and the Connor Creek Pumping station in Detroit has failed causing major flooding in the area.

The City has received over 5 inches of rain through Saturday at 6am. A flood warning remains in effect till noon Saturday.

List of Freeways currently closed:

  • NB I-75 at Mack, Wayne County
  • NB M-39 at Warren, Wayne County
  • SB M-39 at Joy Rd, Wayne County
