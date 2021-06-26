Save $0.36 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Meridian

(MERIDIAN, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Meridian, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 715 Bonita Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.43 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Texaco at 1400 24Th Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.68 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 715 Bonita Dr, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.43 $ -- $ 2.73 $ --

Exxon 1201 22Nd Ave Heights, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.49 $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 2.76

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3310-B Ms-39, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ 2.67 $ 2.92 $ 2.67

Murphy USA 2336 Ms-19 N, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ -- $ -- $ --

CEFCO 1303 Roebuck Dr, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Circle K 1408 Roebuck Dr, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.