Portland gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PORTLAND, ME) Depending on where you fill up in Portland, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BJ's at 513 -515 Warren Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Big Apple at 16 Washington Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.06.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BJ's 513 -515 Warren Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Sam's Club 440 Payne Rd, Scarborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Sunoco 1185 Forest Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.95 $ 2.99 $ 2.97

Atlantic Farms 460 Warren Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Friendly Gas 925 Main St, Westbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Irving 393 Commercial St, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.36 $ 3.71 $ 3.02

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.