Here’s the cheapest gas in State College Saturday

(STATE COLLEGE, PA) Gas prices vary across in the State College area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 381 Benner Pike was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Uni-Mart at 1209 N Atherton St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.13.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 381 Benner Pike, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.30 $ 3.30

Uni-Mart 1200 S Atherton St, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 5186 Buffalo Run Rd, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ -- card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.