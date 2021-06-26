Save up to $0.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Lebanon
(LEBANON, PA) According to Lebanon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, USA Gas at 742 Walnut St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 299 W Lincoln Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.06 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.37
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.35
$3.65
$3.40
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.33
$3.73
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.33
$3.63
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.33
$3.63
$3.45
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.