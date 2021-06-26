Save up to $0.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Lebanon

(LEBANON, PA) According to Lebanon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, USA Gas at 742 Walnut St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 299 W Lincoln Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

USA Gas 742 Walnut St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.37 $ --

Walmart 1375 E Lehman St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

USA 1999 E Cumberland St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.40

Sheetz 195 Rocherty Rd, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.73 $ 3.49

Speedway 302 E Evergreen Rd, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.49

Speedway 750 E Main St, Annville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.